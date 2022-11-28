Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $19.66

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.66, but opened at $18.80. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.36.
Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Brookfield Business Partners
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
