Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.498 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
See Also
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.