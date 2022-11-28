Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of HOM.U traded down C$0.32 on Monday, reaching C$13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.34 and a twelve month high of C$22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$517.84 million and a PE ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.58.
Insider Transactions at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust
In related news, Director Graham David Senst acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.64 per share, with a total value of C$37,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,435,280.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
