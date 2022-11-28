Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of HOM.U traded down C$0.32 on Monday, reaching C$13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.34 and a twelve month high of C$22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$517.84 million and a PE ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.58.

Insider Transactions at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Graham David Senst acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.64 per share, with a total value of C$37,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,435,280.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

HOM.U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

