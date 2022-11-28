Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Up 900.0% in November

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BUKS remained flat at $0.66 during trading hours on Monday. Butler National has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

