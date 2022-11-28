Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Up 900.0% in November

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKSGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BUKS remained flat at $0.66 during trading hours on Monday. Butler National has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter.

Butler National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.