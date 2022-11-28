Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 3.9 %

BFLY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 66,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.93. Butterfly Network has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 204.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Butterfly Network will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $110,563.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 26,408 shares of company stock worth $142,539 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 924,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

