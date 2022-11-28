C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,996 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

LUMN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.68. 128,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,886,297. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

