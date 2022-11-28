C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.1% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,440,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,089,000 after purchasing an additional 74,249 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after purchasing an additional 801,560 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,260 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,849,000 after purchasing an additional 193,077 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.27. 1,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,645. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

