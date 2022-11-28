C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 13,711,761 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,097,000 after buying an additional 430,556 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,356,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after acquiring an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.