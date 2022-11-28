C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.71.

Shares of ULTA traded up $2.91 on Monday, reaching $451.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $411.11 and a 200 day moving average of $403.19. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.48.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

