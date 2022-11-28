C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.1 %

DHI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,419. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.01.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.