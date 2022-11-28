C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $259,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.73. 216,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,371,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

