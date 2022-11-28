C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $504,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.92. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

