C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 93.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.93. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,100. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.21, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.59. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $183.38.

Insider Activity at WEX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director James R. Groch acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.42.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

