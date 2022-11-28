C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campion Asset Management boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE TSN traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.55. 22,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.78.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

