C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 618 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002,184 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.94. 53,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,012,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

