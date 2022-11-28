C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,913,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.68. 727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,304. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.