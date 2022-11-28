C2X Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $22.62 Million (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. One C2X token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. C2X has a market capitalization of $22.62 million and approximately $4,857.42 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, C2X has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

C2X Token Profile

C2X’s genesis date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. The official website for C2X is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade C2X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy C2X using one of the exchanges listed above.

