Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 192,500 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $177,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $67,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.70. 39,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,987. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

