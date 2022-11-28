Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283,392 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.63% of TransUnion worth $97,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 84.4% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,048. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.98. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $120.36.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

