Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.13% of Carlisle Companies worth $139,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $22,818,000. Ossiam grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $9,067,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,670,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSL traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.34. 10,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $211.06 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

