Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.14% of Oracle worth $257,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,408 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 5,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Down 1.2 %

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.74. 60,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.35. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

