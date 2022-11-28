Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $115.91 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,875 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $115,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $366.86. The company had a trading volume of 26,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,533. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $369.80. The firm has a market cap of $348.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.03 and a 200-day moving average of $322.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

