Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $221.84 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,264,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,210 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.26% of Enbridge worth $221,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Enbridge by 7.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.8 %

About Enbridge

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,590. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.