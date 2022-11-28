Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $93.31 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3,944.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.31% of Hilton Worldwide worth $93,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

HLT stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.41. The stock had a trading volume of 36,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,775. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.07.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

