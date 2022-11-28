Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,298,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,850 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.17% of Citigroup worth $151,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

C traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,646,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

