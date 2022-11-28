Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.31. 803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,750. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

