Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 accounts for 1.5% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPXU. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $7,319,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 70,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SPXU traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 157,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,342,469. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

