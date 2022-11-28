Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,053 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.77. The stock had a trading volume of 38,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.37. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $404.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,317 shares of company stock worth $32,283,872. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.