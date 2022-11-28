Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.92. 259,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,237,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.90.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

