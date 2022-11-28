Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Invests $4.39 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 4.4% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,394. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.