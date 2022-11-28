Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,557 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up 2.8% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,278. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

