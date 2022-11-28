Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,264 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $55.89. 12,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,617. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.94. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

