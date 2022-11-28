Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.19. The company had a trading volume of 45,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,646. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.27 and its 200-day moving average is $149.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

