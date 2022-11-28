Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CFPZF. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC lowered Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CFPZF traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. Canfor has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.