Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CFP. CIBC lowered Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of CFP stock traded down C$0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.00. The company had a trading volume of 83,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,926. Canfor has a one year low of C$18.42 and a one year high of C$33.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

