Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in November

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS CBDS traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.05. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,247. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabis Sativa (CBDS)
