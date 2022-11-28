Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in November

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS CBDS traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.05. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,247. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.