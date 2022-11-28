Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Down 6.6%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) shares were down 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 355,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,264,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

