Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
CPLP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Capital Product Partners Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CPLP stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $293.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85.
Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,309,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.