Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

CPLP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Capital Product Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $293.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,309,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

