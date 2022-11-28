Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $243.06

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $243.06 and last traded at $242.64, with a volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.63.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.01.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,156,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,352,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

