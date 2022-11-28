Casper Price Hits $0.0302 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $318.20 million and $6.24 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.99 or 0.29439516 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,320,160,905 coins and its circulating supply is 10,535,092,926 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,318,606,659 with 10,533,646,469 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03007828 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $6,073,142.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

