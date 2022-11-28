Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Up 6%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) shares traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.87. 69,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,514,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Catalent Trading Up 9.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $89.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Catalent by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

