Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0116 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $82.33 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

