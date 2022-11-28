Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Gap Down to $20.11

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.11, but opened at $19.31. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 158,983 shares traded.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,251,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,726,000 after acquiring an additional 425,800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,767,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 406,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 154,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

