Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Shares of CVCY opened at $20.70 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $242.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.77.
Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.
