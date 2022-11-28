Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVCY opened at $20.70 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $242.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 715,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

