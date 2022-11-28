Century Communities, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Century Communities to earn $8.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS opened at $47.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.74. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 2.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Century Communities by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Century Communities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

