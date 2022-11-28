Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Given New GBX 950 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHFGet Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,250 ($14.78) to GBX 950 ($11.23) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPWHF has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt began coverage on Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.00.

Ceres Power stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.46. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

