Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cerillion Price Performance

Shares of LON CER remained flat at GBX 1,170 ($14.00) during trading on Monday. 553,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,151. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,095.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 996.25. Cerillion has a twelve month low of GBX 580 ($6.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,300 ($15.55). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19. The company has a market cap of £344.97 million and a P/E ratio of 4,034.48.

Get Cerillion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 1,210 ($14.48) to GBX 1,400 ($16.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

Featured Stories

