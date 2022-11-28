CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 818.2% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CGG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGGYY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.69. 26,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $492.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.35. CGG has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Get CGG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About CGG

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing software under the Geovation brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.