CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.77

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$114.77 and last traded at C$114.66, with a volume of 122835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$114.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.75.

CGI Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.30. The company has a market cap of C$27.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Articles

