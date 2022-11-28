Chain (XCN) One Day Volume Hits $12.04 Million

Chain (XCN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Chain has a market capitalization of $817.65 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chain has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Chain Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is chain.com.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

